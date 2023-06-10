Comparing Getty Images (GETY) & The Competition

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Getty Images to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -21.85 Getty Images Competitors $4.25 billion $102.81 million -25.75

Getty Images’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.53% -168.20% -6.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Images and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 834 4979 10212 261 2.61

Getty Images presently has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Getty Images’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Getty Images peers beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.