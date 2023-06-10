Comparing Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) & Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and Under Armour’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.50 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.49 Under Armour $5.90 billion 0.56 $386.77 million $0.86 8.64

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Under Armour 6.55% 14.44% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Under Armour 0 13 8 0 2.38

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Under Armour has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Summary

Under Armour beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

