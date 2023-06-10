Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

