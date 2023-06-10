Contrasting Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Best Buy and ICZOOM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy $45.12 billion 0.36 $1.42 billion $5.91 12.73 ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.5% of Best Buy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Best Buy and ICZOOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy 2.93% 51.95% 9.47% ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Best Buy and ICZOOM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy 1 6 10 0 2.53 ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Best Buy presently has a consensus target price of $78.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Best Buy is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Summary

Best Buy beats ICZOOM Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales. The International segment is made up of all operations outside the U.S. and its territories, including Canada, Europe, China, Mexico, and Turkey. It also markets its products under the brand names: Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The company was founded by Richard M. Schulze in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, MN.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

