Covenant Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $177,816.60 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

