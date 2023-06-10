Credit Suisse Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

