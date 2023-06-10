Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $52.69 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003888 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007419 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

