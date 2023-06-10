Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $164,600.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,653,467 shares in the company, valued at $62,988,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 7.53. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after buying an additional 3,493,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

