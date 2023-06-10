Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $21.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 465.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 669,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.