Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $7.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $48,783,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Diversey by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of DSEY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

