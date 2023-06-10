Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

