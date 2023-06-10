Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Price Performance
Energous stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
