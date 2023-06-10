Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $325.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $14.99 or 0.00058217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,754.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00298789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00534232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00403538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00106418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,387,960 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

