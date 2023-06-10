Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Expedia Group stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 609 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

