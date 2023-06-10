Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.