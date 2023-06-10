Financial Contrast: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 22.86% 13.40% 1.10% USCB Financial 25.27% 12.49% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 USCB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Bancshares and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.21%. USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Equity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Bancshares and USCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 1.69 $57.69 million $3.36 7.27 USCB Financial $76.33 million 2.75 $20.14 million $1.05 10.19

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats USCB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

