FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 4.22. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,078,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 392,767 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Applied Digital by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,118 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

