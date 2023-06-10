Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00020096 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $775.40 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,709.86 or 0.99950812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.17304067 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,579,022.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

