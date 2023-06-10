GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,884,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.