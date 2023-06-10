Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Harmony has a total market cap of $137.63 million and $22.61 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,925,578,032 coins and its circulating supply is 13,329,778,032 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Harmony Coin Trading

