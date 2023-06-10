Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.
  • On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $9.00 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.