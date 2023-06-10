Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96.

On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28.

On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.

On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56.

On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $9.00 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.