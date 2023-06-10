Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $11.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.7 %

HIMS stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 721,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

