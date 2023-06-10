InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,796,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

