Insider Buying: Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) Insider Purchases A$20,332.00 in Stock

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS – Get Rating) insider Guy Robertson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,332.00 ($13,464.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earth deposits in Australia. The company focuses on neodymium and praseodymium minerals. Its flagship project is the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, which holds 100% interests in 6 mining leases, 2 prospecting licenses, 11 exploration licenses, 5 general purpose leases, and 13 miscellaneous licenses; and 70% interests in 3 mining leases, 8 exploration licenses, and 2 general purpose leases that covers an area of 650 sq km area located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

