Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases $22,832.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $22,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,638.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

Tiptree Price Performance

TIPT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 19.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tiptree by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

