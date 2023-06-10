Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 1,422 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.5 %

ATRC opened at $47.15 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading

