Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells $11,966.76 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $11,966.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $14,430.30.

Boxlight Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.37. Boxlight Co. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

