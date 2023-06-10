Insider Selling: Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $492,465.36 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

