Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $50,457.36 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $50,457.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $641,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, William Gross sold 204,255 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $44,936.10.
- On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $1.04.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $78.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $87,269.78.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $24,654.76.
- On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $95.20.
Heliogen Stock Performance
HLGN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional Trading of Heliogen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.