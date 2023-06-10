Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $50,457.36 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $50,457.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $641,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, William Gross sold 204,255 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $44,936.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $1.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $87,269.78.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $24,654.76.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $95.20.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.