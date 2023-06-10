Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $255,226.50 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

McKesson stock opened at $393.74 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.96 and its 200 day moving average is $370.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

