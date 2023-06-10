Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,364,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.4 %
Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
