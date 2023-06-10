Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $109,593.33 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75.

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

