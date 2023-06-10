Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Sells $362,340.00 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.71 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
