Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

