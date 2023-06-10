Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

