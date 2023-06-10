Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NRR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewRiver REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

LON NRR opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £280.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,002.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

