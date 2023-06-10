JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

