Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

