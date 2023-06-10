Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $58.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.