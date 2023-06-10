McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

