Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

