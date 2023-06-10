Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MC opened at $43.13 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.