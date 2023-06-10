Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

