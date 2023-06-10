Morgan Stanley Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $55.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an accumulate rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

ASO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

