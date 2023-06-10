National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in National Beverage by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

