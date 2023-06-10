NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $125.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 914,879,725 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

