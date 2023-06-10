NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

