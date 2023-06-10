NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

