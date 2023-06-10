Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $48.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

