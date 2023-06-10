Northland Securities Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $41.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

CIEN opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

