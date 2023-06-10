NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.
NovoCure Stock Performance
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
